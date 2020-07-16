LTA Tennis Awards: Shortlists revealed for 'Player of the Year'

Andy Murray is named on the shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year award at the LTA Awards

Andy Murray, Alfie Hewett, Jordanne Whiley and Johanna Konta are among the eight performance players who have been shortlisted by the LTA for the Men's and Women's 'Player of the Year' awards at this year's LTA Tennis Awards.

Murray and Hewett join Dan Evans and Andy Lapthorne in the men's shortlist, while Konta and Whiley are joined by Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in the women's category for 2020.

The players have been shortlisted for their achievements in 2019 and the winners of both categories will be announced during the LTA's first virtual national awards ceremony on July 30.

A total of 18 national award winners will be announced on the night, with the Men's and Women's 'Player of the Year' victors joining five other performance award winners and 11 grassroots award winners, including the recipients of the 'Volunteer of the Year' and 'Official of the Year'.

The LTA Tennis Awards are designed to celebrate the thousands of individuals involved in tennis, which includes 25,000 volunteers, to 4,400 coaches and 940 officials.

They also highlight the achievements of 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments in helping to grow the sport.

This will be the fifth year that the awards have been held and the virtual awards ceremony will be hosted by the Davis Cup captain, Leon Smith.

LTA Tennis Awards 2020; Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Community & Parks Award, Competition of the Year, Disability Award, Education Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Official of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, University of the Year Award, Young Person of the Year, Men's Player of the Year, Women's Player of the Year, Boys' Player of the Year, Girls' Player of the Year, Senior Men's Player of the Year, Senior Women's Player of Year and Performance Coach of the Year.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android