All England Lawn Tennis Club announces prize money in lieu of Wimbledon 2020

A total of 620 players, singles and doubles, male and female, will benefit from Wimbledon's £10m fund thanks in large to their pandemic insurance policy.

Wimbledon was cancelled earlier this year for the first time since World War Two due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Based on the world ranking, 224 players who would have competed in the qualifying tournament will each receive £12,500 while 256 players who would have competed in main singles draw will each receive £25,000.

The 120 players who would have competed in main doubles draw will each receive £6,250, while 16 players who would have competed in the wheelchair events will each receive £6,000.

Four players who would have competed in the Quad Wheelchair events will each receive £5,000.

Outgoing AELTC chief, Richard Lewis has said he was pleased the insurance policy has allowed them to financially help players during a difficult time for the sport.

"Immediately following the cancellation of The Championships, we turned our attention to how we could assist those who help make Wimbledon happen," he said. "We know these months of uncertainty have been very worrying for these groups, including the players, many of whom have faced financial difficulty during this period and who would have quite rightly anticipated the opportunity to earn prize money at Wimbledon based on their world ranking.

"We are pleased that our insurance policy has allowed us to recognise the impact of the cancellation on the players and that we are now in a position to offer this payment as a reward for the hard work they have invested in building their ranking to a point where they would have gained direct entry into The Championships 2020."

The AELTC have also announced grass court seeding formula used since 2002 has served its time, and from 2021 seeding for the men's singles draw will be based solely on ranking.

There will be no change to the method of seeding for the women's singles draw.

