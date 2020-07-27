Tennis News

Neal Skupski and Laura Crane take on The Showdown - a new series from the LTA

Welcome to The Showdown – a new series from the LTA, where the biggest names in British tennis take on social media stars in a set of fun challenges

Neal Skupski takes on ex-pro Surfer Laura Crane in the 'Round the World' skills challenge, with help from both Andy and Jamie Murray as well.

In our first episode, Davis Cup hero Skupski competes against Crane, to see who has the best racket skills with the 'Round the World' challenge.

Take on the challenge and share your efforts on Instagram tagging @LTA and on Twitter using @the_LTA #PlayYourWay

