Neal Skupski and Laura Crane take on The Showdown - a new series from the LTA

Neal Skupski takes on ex-pro Surfer Laura Crane in the 'Round the World' skills challenge, with help from both Andy and Jamie Murray as well.

In our first episode, Davis Cup hero Skupski competes against Crane, to see who has the best racket skills with the 'Round the World' challenge.

Take on the challenge and share your efforts on Instagram tagging @LTA and on Twitter using @the_LTA #PlayYourWay

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android