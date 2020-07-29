Nick Kyrgios hits back at Borna Coric for Adria Tour coronavirus comments

Nick Kyrgios has suggested Borna Coric has the intelligence level of a donut following his comments surrounding the abandoned Adria Tour exhibition

Nick Kyrgios has hit back at Borna Coric after the Croat said he was not bothered by criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition where several players tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki all tested positive during the event in Serbia and Croatia, which was later abandoned.

World No 1 Djorkovic was the face behind the tournament and later apologised, admitting he was wrong to organise it with Kyrgios particularly unimpressed it went ahead during the pandemic.

"I read what he wrote, but I simply don't care because he likes to be a general after a battle," Coric told Croatia's Jutarnji List newspaper.

"If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios ... it's somehow not realistic."

Kyrgios had also criticised Alexander Zverev after a video of the German player dancing at a crowded club emerged online despite the world number seven pledging he would self-isolate following his appearance at the Adria Tour.

"I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly," said Coric. "But I don't see the need to criticise fellow players in such a way. I wouldn't do it, but again, it's Kyrgios."

However, Kyrgios shot back at Coric via social media, saying he "should care" about his comments and suggesting Coruc had the intelligence of a donut.

"Do you have rocks in your head?" Kyrgios said on Twitter.

"Again, you can stand up for your mates, I'm just trying to hold them accountable. They are tennis players, they aren't special."

