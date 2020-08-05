Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Emma Raducanu scoop Player of the Year gongs at LTA Tennis Awards

Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Emma Raducanu have scooped Player of the Year gongs at this year's LTA Tennis Awards.

Current British No 1s Evans and Konta picked up the LTA's men's and women's awards respectively.

They were joined on the roll of honour by 17-year-old Emma Raducanu who scooped the Girl's Player of the Year, and Ben Gusic-Wan who was named Boy's Player of the Year after winning the 12-and-under boys' singles title at the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl trophy in Miami in December.

Seeing off competition from a shortlist including Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Jordanne Whiley, Konta picked up the Women's Player of the Year accolade after a stellar year that saw her reach the semi-final of the French Open and the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

The world No 14 also played a starring role in helping Great Britain reach the world group stage of the Fed Cup for the first time since 1993 after memorable home-tie wins in Bath and at the Copper Box.

Evans claimed the Men's Player of the Year award ahead of a shortlist featuring Alfie Hewett, Andy Lapthorne and Andy Murray.

It follows an incredible 2019 season for Evans with a series of impressive victories seeing him climb from 190 to 42 in the ATP rankings to become British No 1 for the first time, with that progress continuing into 2020 to reach a new career high world ranking of 28.

LTA Tennis Award National Winners

Player Awards

Women's Player of the Year- Johanna Konta (Eastbourne)

Men's Player of the Year- Dan Evans (Birmingham)

Girl's Player of the Year - Emma Raducanu (Kent)

Boy's Player of the Year - Ben Gusic-Wan (Kent)

Women's Senior Player of the Year - Teresa Catlin (Cambridge)

Men's Senior Player of the Year - Lennie Lawrence (Watford)

Coaching Awards

Development Coach of the Year - Alice Robson (Yorkshire)

Performance Coach of the Year - David Felgate (Twickenham)

Competition Awards

Competition of the Year - Hunstanton Lawn Tennis Tournament (Norfolk)

Official of the Year - Jenny Sayer (Hampshire)

Venue & Programme Awards

Club of the Year - Hoole LTC (Chester)

Disability Award- LUSU Sports (Stockport)

Communities and Parks Award- Cheslyn Hay Tennis (Walsall)

School of the Year - Bishop Vesey's Grammar School (Sutton Coldfield)

University of the Year - University of Bath (Bath)

Volunteer & Individual Contribution Awards

Young Person of the Year - Jonah Jones (Caerphilly, Wales)

Cathie Sabin Award - Volunteer of the Year - Don Saul (Yorkshire)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Bash Kara (Bishop's Waltham)

