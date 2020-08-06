Andy Murray receives US Open wild card for Grand Slam at end of August

Andy Murray will make his first US Open appearance in two years

Andy Murray has received a wild-card invitation for the US Open at the end of the month.

Murray, a former world No 1, won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open at Flushing Meadows against Novak Djokovic.

He is working his way back from two hip operations and has not played in an official event since the Davis Cup last November.

The Scot is currently ranked No 129 and although he narrowly missed the direct-entry cutoff, he is set to compete in his first US Open since 2018. He has also received a wild card to compete at the Western & Southern Open, which will be held immediately preceding the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Kim Clijsters also received a wild card to the major in New York. The Belgian is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No 1 who came out of retirement this year after already being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

She won the US Open title in 2005, 2009 and 2010 and her latest outing would mark the 37-year-old Belgians first Grand Slam appearance since a second-round loss at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

Kim Clijsters will be looking to repeat her magic from the 2009 US Open, when she famously won the women's singles title as a wild card

The US Open is scheduled to start August 31 without spectators.

Seven American women also received wild cards: Usue Arconada, CiCi Bellis, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Caroline Dolehide, Ann Li, Robin Montgomery and Whitney Osuigwe.

The men's wild card list also includes seven Americans: Ulises Blanch, Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Michael Mmoh, Brandon Nakashima and JJ Wolf.

