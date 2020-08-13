Australian Open 2021: Craig Tiley optimistic tournament will go ahead

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is confident that the tournament can be held in its usual January slot

Australian Open organisers are confident that the 2021 tournament will be hosted in its usual January slot with full prize money and supporters in attendance, despite fears that it could be moved to later in the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne is currently in a full lockdown following a second spike in Covid-19 cases, although tournament director Craig Tiley believes that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

Melbourne has played host to the season-opening Grand Slam since 1972 and Tiley insists the $71m (£54.4m) prize purse will not be reduced, irrespective of a potential decrease in turnover and revenue.

Since Novak Djokovic was crowned 2020 champion in January, Tiley and his team have been drawing up a series of strategies to ensure that the 2021 edition can go ahead.

Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the 2020 final

Ticket sales are set to start in October and five 'bio-secure bubbles' will be opened across the country six weeks before the tournament begins to allow players to avoid the most restrictive quarantine measures upon arrival.

Tiley said organisers had employed a 'global expert' to help set up the bio-security bubbles and testing facilities in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, which will allow players to acclimatise and train for the event.

"We're going to open our bio bubble from the first of December and players can come at any time," Tennis Australia's chief executive said.

"When the players arrive, our expectation is they're not going to be in a hotel for 14 days like the current requirements are. We'll have an exemption within this bio-secure bubble.

"We've said every year that we're the 'happy slam'. But now we're saying we're the 'very safe and happy slam.'"

I'm optimistic and positive that we'll have an event and it'll be in Melbourne. Craig Tiley

Tennis Australia established a crisis management team due to the bushfire smoke that threatened the 2020 tournament, and they've put a series of plans in place for each potential scenario ahead of next January.

The first scenario was the event being held in much the same way as 2020, while the second was a tournament with limited crowds, Tiley confirmed.

"Scenario three was behind closed doors, a broadcast-only event. Scenario four was moving to another time of the year, and scenario five is no event at all," he added.

There's been uncertainty about whether fans will be able to attend in 2021, but Tiley is confident that 400,000 spectators can be welcomed into Melbourne Park - half of the figure that attended this year's showpiece.

Neither Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal will compete in the 2020 US Open

The site, which covers an area of approximately 2.5 kilometres, will allow organisers to enforce social distancing, while the wearing of masks will be mandatory.

"We've established a strategy and an operational plan for all our fans and how they will be positioned around the site," Tiley continued.

"I'm optimistic and positive that we'll have an event and it'll be in Melbourne. It will have some crowds and it'll be the beginning of kind of getting back to the way we were."

However, Tiley confirmed that they would consult with the main tours if they were forced to reschedule, rather than act independently like French Open organisers, who moved their event from May to the end of September.

The Australian winter would rule out the months of May to July as prospective windows, although March-April or September-October could both provide viable alternatives.

