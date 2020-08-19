Andy Murray answers fan questions in Instagram Q&A after landing in New York

Andy Murray answered fans questions on Instagram

Andy Murray has been keeping busy during quarantine in New York by answering fan questions in an Instagram Q&A.

The former world No 1 has taken his Covid-19 test ahead of the US Open before being quarantined in his room to await the result, which typically takes around 24 hours.

To occupy his time, Murray has been responding to questions from fans on Instagram.

Here are some of Murray's most interesting responses below...

Which ATP player would you like to coach and why?

Roger Federer, because I would learn a lot and it would be interesting to talk tennis with him, watch him train and he would win a lot.

Most underrated player on Tour?

Good question… Roberto Bautista Agut has been in the top 20 for a long time it feels like!

Does your hip set off metal detectors at airports?

Every time. Embarrassing when they ask me what it is I've got in my pocket.

Favourite shot you'd like to steal from another player?

The John Isner serve and it's not even close.

Based on your Madrid VR commentary, please say you'll be in the booth post career.

I have a horrendous voice for TV.

Murray enjoys watching Nick Kyrgios in action

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

After surely, no? Some fruit and drinks taste horrendous after brushing teeth.

Will you ever grow your hair long again? The Muzzafam miss the big hair look?

If I could I would… my hair is finished… hair transplant the next step.

Who's your favourite player in the top 10 right now and why?

Always loved watching Rafael Nadal, great energy... great attitude... great player. Also Gael Monfils, amazing what he can do and always makes me smile. Nick Kyrgios too when he's focused.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android