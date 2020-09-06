US Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into doubles semi-finals

The Australian Open champions have maintained their form

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have a second successive Grand Slam doubles title in their sights after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open.

Londoner Salisbury and American Ram won their first title together at the Australian Open and have been in fine form again in New York.

They faced American duo Chris Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald in the last eight and survived a close second set to win 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

A Salisbury double fault on break point in the eighth game left the third seeds in trouble and they trailed 5-2 but recovered to prevail on a tie-break.

"I'm just happy we got through in two sets. They started playing really well and we just managed to scrape through the tie-break," Salisbury said.

The duo move to a 14-4 record in the 2020 season and they will face either eighth seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic or Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the semi-finals.

When you're on a 9 match win streak at Grand Slams



👏 @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/WN1ecWcWEt — LTA (@the_LTA) September 6, 2020

The British pair of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski also remain in the competition and are on the other side of the draw.

Murray and Skupski, who were finalists at the Western & Southern Open last week, reached the quarter-finals by defeating Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop 6-3 6-2.

They will take to court on Monday and Murray will be facing the man with whom he won the US Open title in 2016, Bruno Soares.

Soares and his partner Mate Pavic reached this point after a 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory over Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.

