Stan Wawrinka splits with long-time coach Magnus Norman days ahead of the French Open

Stan Wawrinka poses with the Coupe de Mousquetaires and coach Magnus Norman after winning the 2015 French Open

Stan Wawrinka has split with long-time coach Magnus Norman days ahead of the French Open, which starts on Monday, September 27.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka has called time by 'mutual consent' after a successful eight-year spell working alongside the Swede.

In a message posted on his social media accounts, the Swiss paid tribute to Norman praising his hard work and dedication during which Wawrinka lifted the Australian Open, French Open and US Open titles.

"Thank you! After eight great years together, Magnus Norman and I have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We have had an amazingly strong, enjoyable and hugely successful partnership. We reached the height of this sport together, and I want to thank him for helping me win everything that I could ever dream of winning.

"He's been a great coach, friend and mentor, and will always be a dear friend. I want to publicly thank him for all his hard work, dedication and commitment to make me a better player. Winning three Majors has been a life-changing experience for me, and I could not have done that without him. I wish him all the best in his next chapter in his life!"

Former French Open finalist Norman joined Wawrinka's team in 2013 helping the Swiss star reach a career-high ranking of No 3.

