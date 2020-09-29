Andy Murray plans to play as much as possible before the end of the year

Andy Murray is planning on travelling to Australia ahead of the New Year

Andy Murray has vowed to play as much tennis as possible before the end of the year. He also plans on travelling to Australia where he hopes to play in the ATP Cup.

Murray suffered a chastening 6-1 6-3 6-2 defeat to old foe Stan Wawrinka in the first round at Roland Garros - his joint worst at a Grand Slam during his entire career.

The Scot, currently ranked 111th in the world as he works his way back from two hip surgeries, will be aiming to crack the top 100 as he looks to play in as many indoor hard tournaments as he can.

The 33-year-old confirmed he will play the two tournaments scheduled to take place in Cologne. The first of which starts the day after the French Open.

"I know tournament-wise I'm going to try to play as much as I can between now and the end of the year," said Murray.

"The plan is to play in Cologne, the two tournaments there. Probably the only positive of today is I will get more time to prepare on the indoor hard courts for that."

Murray also plans on travelling to Australia, COVID-19 permitting, where he hopes to play a part in the ATP Cup which he was unable to do earlier this year due to injury.

Great Britain, captained by Tim Henman, went on to reach the quarter-finals of the event staged across Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney.

"We don't know exactly what the rules are going to be for Australia, but it's looking like you'll have to get there very early to prepare for that," said Murray. "As it stands, I wouldn't make the ATP Cup team, but my understanding is they are looking to put an ATP event on in Australia the beginning of the year, so that's currently what I would be doing.

"I'd like to play in the ATP Cup because I was supposed to last year, and it looked like a great event.

"My plan is to for sure go to Australia. I just don't know exactly what the exact situation is in terms of what date we would have to go, because by the sounds of it, it's pretty early I think. You'd have to go like mid-December."

