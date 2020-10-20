Dan Evans splits with coach Mark Hilton

Dan Evans has split with coach Mark Hilton

British No 1 Dan Evans has announced the end of his 12-month partnership with coach Mark Hilton.

Evans ended a five-match losing streak with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso in the opening round of the European Open in Antwerp on Tuesday before announcing a forthcoming split from coach Mark Hilton.

The 30-year-old reunited with Hilton, with whom he had a successful partnership prior to his drugs ban in 2017, a year ago and hit a new career-high ranking of 28 in March.

Despite a less successful time of late, the news comes as a surprise, with the pair bringing their partnership to a close at the end of November.

The statement read: "Want to send a short note to inform that Mark Hilton and I have mutually decided to bring our professional relationship to an end. I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his work and efforts over the past twelve months and we are both excited for what is next for each of our respective careers."

Evans (left) and Hilton enjoyed a successful second spell together

Hilton, who has also coached Liam Broady and Kyle Edmund, will return to working for the Lawn Tennis Association.

He said: "After discussing our plans for 2021, Dan and I have made the mutual decision to part ways at the end of November. Both of us are very proud of our collaboration this year, helping Dan achieve a career-high ranking of No 28, seven wins over Top 20 players and reaching his first ATP 500 semi-final.

"I'm looking forward to taking the experience I have gained over the last three years at the highest levels of the ATP Tour and re-investing that back into the LTA's Men's Tennis team for the benefit of our British players and coaches."

Evans ended a five-match losing streak

Evans will take on American Frances Tiafoe, against whom he has a 1-1 record in tour-level matches, in round two of the European Open.

British players have lifted the trophy in Antwerp for the last two years, with Kyle Edmund claiming his first ATP Tour title in 2018 while last year saw Andy Murray mark his return to the winners' table with an emotional triumph.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android