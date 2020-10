Tennis great Billie Jean King and Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn join NWSL's Angel City investors

Billie Jean King is investing in Angel City Football Club

Tennis great Billie Jean King and Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn are among a slew of additional investors announced by the National Women's Soccer League's Los Angeles-based expansion franchise.

The franchise, which will known as Angel City Football Club, will become the NWSL's 11th team when they begin playing in 2022.

Among the dozens who joined an already star-studded cast of investors are Women's National Basketball Association great Candace Parker, NHL All-Star PK Subban, chat show host James Corden and King's partner and former tennis player Ilana Kloss.

"We need everyone to invest in women's sports and Ilana and I are proud to stand with the Angel City FC ownership group and help make new history in Southern California sports," King said in a news release.

"Angel City's mission to make an impact on and off the field, and to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, sends a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond."

Serena Williams (right) was among the founding investors

In July, the NWSL announced it had awarded the exclusive right to bring a team to Los Angeles to a group of founders that included actress Natalie Portman and more than a dozen former US women's national team players.

Former women's world No 1 tennis player Serena Williams was also among the founding investors.

