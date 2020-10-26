Alexander Zverev wins bett1HULKS Championship title in Cologne

Alexander Zverev lifted the bett1HULKS Championship title

Alexander Zverev reigned in Cologne for the second successive Sunday as he trounced Diego Schwartzman to lift the bett1HULKS Championship title.

The German prevailed at the Lanxess Arena last week and needed only 71 minutes to dispatch Schwartzman 6-2 6-1 at the same venue in a one-sided affair between the tournament's top two seeds.

"It's getting better," Zverev said of his form. "I think we're going to be on top of the game very soon."

There was little to split the pair in the opening exchanges but Zverev, the top seed, reeled off four straight games from 2-2 to ease into a one-set lead and leave Schwartzman facing an uphill battle.

The Argentinian was clearly struggling for fluency as the pattern continued in the second set, with Zverev wasting little time in wrapping up his second crown of 2020.

"Sascha was much better," Schwartzman said. "He deserved to win last week here and he was perfect on court."

Ugo Humbert won the European Open final in Antwerp

Ugo Humbert also claimed his second title of the year as the Frenchman defeated eighth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the European Open final in Antwerp.

The 22-year-old left-hander saved four match points in his semi-final victory over Dan Evans on Saturday and prevailed 6-1 7-6 (7-4) over his Australian opponent on Sunday.

"It is one of my biggest wins," Humbert said. "I am super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player. I was aggressive like the previous matches and I am super happy to do it.

"Tennis is completely crazy sometimes. It was great to win against Evans yesterday with four match points [saved]. I don't know what happened today, it was a really nice level, a great match."

Aryna Sabalenka won the all-Belarusian clash

Aryna Sabalenka got the better of former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka in the first all-Belarusian WTA final to lift the Ostrava Open title.

Azarenka had conceded just four games in beating her compatriot at this year's US Open but Sabalenka returned the favour in the Czech Republic, coasting to a 6-2 6-2 victory in just 68 minutes.

It proved to be a memorable day for Sabalenka, who won the women's doubles alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens after the pair brushed aside Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani 6-1 6-3.

