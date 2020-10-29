Tennis News

Dan Evans through to Erste Bank Open quarter-finals in Vienna

Britain's Dan Evans reaches his third ATP 500 quarter-final of the year where he will play the winner of the match between Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semi-finals

Last Updated: 29/10/20 8:51pm

Dan Evans defeated Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov to reach the quarter-finals in Vienna on Thursday
Dan Evans is through to the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna after defeating Jurij Rodionov in straight sets.

The British No 1, who reached the European Open semi-finals in Antwerp last week, beat Austrian wildcard Rodionov 7-5 6-3.

Evans came from a break down in both sets and reeled off the last five games to secure victory.

The 30-year-old will face either Greek world No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas or Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight.

Evans was dismantled by Tsitsipas in less than an hour the last time they met at the Hamburg Open last month. Dimitrov enjoys a 3-1 winning record against the Brit, including victory in their most recent meeting at the ATP Cup in January.

