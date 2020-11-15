Great Britain will host Mexico in Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will see her side take on Mexico in a home tie

Great Britain will host February's Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico in a reversal of the original draw.

The tie in what was formerly known as the Fed Cup had been due to be played in Mexico in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Tennis Federation announced on Friday that the host country has been switched because Mexico had not managed to make sufficient progress in organising the rearranged clash on February 5-6.

The British contingent will be aiming to secure a place in the qualifying round in 2022

An ITF statement read: "The Billie Jean King Cup committee voted in favour of reversing the choice of ground due to delays to the organisation of the tie resulting from the ongoing presidential election process within the Federacion Mexicana de Tenis.

"With additional operational challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has taken this decision to ensure that the organisers have sufficient time to successfully deliver a safe and secure tie."

The decision is certainly a boost to Anne Keothavong's team, who would have faced a tricky tie on clay but will be strong favourites on an indoor hard court.

The winners will secure a place in the qualifying round for the 12-team finals event in 2022.

