Australian Open 'most likely' to be delayed from its January 18-31 slot

Rod Laver Arena will host matches at the Australian Open in 2021. The question is when?

The Australian Open will "most likely" be delayed by at least a week, a government minister responsible for the tournament has said.

Martin Pakula, the state of Victoria's sport and major events minister, told reporters he had seen reports the year's first tennis major was "likely to be delayed by a week or two".

"I think that's still the most likely. But it's not the only option. As you know, the French Open was delayed by many months and Wimbledon didn't occur at all," he said outside the Victorian Parliament.

"I still think it's much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay. I don't want to unduly repeat myself but these are very complex negotiations."

Martin Pakula, the state of Victoria's sport and major events minister, admits the Aussie Open is 'most likely' to be pushed back

It comes days after organisers said they hoped to finalise tournament dates "as soon as possible" amid speculation January's event could be moved to February or March.

Current COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Australia would make holding the first Grand Slam of 2021 in its planned January 18-31 slot logistically difficult.

At present, players would need to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in Australia while Victoria will reportedly not allow them to enter before January 1.

That would have a big impact on warm-up tournaments and players' general ability to train and prepare.

Mr Pakula said: "The exact nature of that quarantine, whether or not it's their own bubble, or something more common, is still part of those conversations.

"The quarantine requirements will be those that are ultimately agreed with the public health [authorities] and then it will be a matter for the ATP and the WTA about whether or not they are acceptable."

"An extremely rigorous testing regime will apply to the players both before they leave the port that they come in from and when they arrive. And then I imagine consistently through the time they're in their [biosecure] bubble."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is hoping to deliver a summer of tennis

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said on Sunday his organisation was "doing everything we can to finalise the summer of tennis as soon as possible".

"Our intention is to deliver a summer in conditions that allow the players to prepare and perform at their best and the fans to enjoy their efforts - all in an environment that is safe for all concerned," he said.

"We are continuing our urgent talks with local health authorities regarding quarantining and bio-security requirements and are confident we will have decisions soon.

"Tennis Australia is acutely aware of the need for certainty, but also conscious of reaching a solution with the state government that ensures the safety of the entire community."

