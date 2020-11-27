Tokyo Olympics: Dominic Thiem inspired by coach Nicolas Massu as he aims for podium

Dominic Thiem is looking forward to experiencing the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Dominic Thiem has been inspired by coach Nicolas Massu in changing his schedule for 2021 as he looks forward to experiencing the Tokyo Olympics.

Thiem skipped the Rio Olympics in 2016 and was set to miss Tokyo due to scheduling issues before the Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While next year's tennis calendar has yet to be confirmed, the men's world No 3 said Tokyo has now been pencilled into his plans after being inspired by his coach.

Chile's Massu, who won both the singles and doubles gold medals in Athens in 2004, has been the main reason behind Thiem's decision-making.

Thiem won at Flushing Meadows in September

"I am going to participate at the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo starting on July 23!" Thiem said in a post on his website. "I have been thinking about it for a longer period of time, and next year it eventually fits into my tournament schedule."

The Austrian is determined to bring home a medal from Tokyo

The Austrian has already fulfilled his dream of joining the Grand Slam winners club. Having lost three major finals before finally winning at Flushing Meadows in September, he became the first player outside the trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win a major since 2016.

"I am looking forward to it to compete for a medal. My coach Nicolas Massu won two gold medals in Athens in 2004, he told me about the incredibly wonderful emotions," said Thiem.

"I want to feel these kind of emotions myself. For an athlete the atmosphere at the Olympics must be unique, I want to soak it all up."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android