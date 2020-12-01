The LTA celebrates Great Britain's Davis Cup success in 2015 with anniversary documentary

Great Britain celebrate Davis Cup glory with the trophy in 2015

The Lawn Tennis Association are celebrating Great Britain's first Davis Cup victory for 79 years with an anniversary documentary.

Andy Murray famously inspired Great Britain by defeating Belgium's David Goffin to clinch the decisive point in Ghent.

The Scot won 6-3 7-5 6-3 to give the visitors an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five tie.

It was Britain's 10th team title as captain Leon Smith helped guide the squad from the third tier to victory in five years.

Andy Murray was in inspirational form for Great Britain

The team of Smith, Murray, his brother Jamie, James Ward, Kyle Edmund and Dominic Inglot took the title with Murray winning three times in the final - including a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 doubles victory over Steve Darcis and Goffin with his sibling.

Great Britain had beaten the USA, France and Australia to reach the final.

The LTA sat down with all the players involved to hear about their memories from the event. Hear from Leon Smith on preparations, Jamie Murray on the epic doubles rubbers and Andy Murray on THAT lob.

