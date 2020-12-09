LTA launch 'Weather The Court' initiative encouraging the nation to stay active and play tennis

The LTA have launched #WeatherTheCourt initiative this winter

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is encouraging the nation to stay active, get outside and #WeatherTheCourt this winter.

The LTA is inviting new and old players alike to Weather The Court - a celebration of getting outside and playing tennis whatever the weather with the added bonus of being in with the chance of winning some incredible prizes.

By sharing a picture or video on social media, tagging the location and adding the hashtag #WeathertheCourt, players can win Decathlon vouchers (£20, £50 and £100 e-vouchers), tennis kit freebies and other great prizes.

Richard Daish, marketing and commercial director at the LTA said: "Our ambition to make tennis more accessible and appealing for wider audiences, as we look to build on the growing number of players we have seen around the country this year."

Over the next two weeks, competition entrants can be in with the chance of winning top prizes by sharing social posts of themselves braving the winter weather to play tennis, using the hashtag #WeatherTheCourt

