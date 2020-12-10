Stan Wawrinka has potential and experience to win another Grand Slam, says Dani Vallverdu

Stan Wawrinka still has the hunger for more success at the highest level, believes his coach Dani Vallverdu

Stan Wawrinka still has the hunger to be consistently competitive against the very best players in the world, believes his coach Dani Vallverdu.

Wawrinka's last ATP title came in 2017 before the former world No 3 underwent knee surgery. The injury continued to trouble him through 2018 during which saw his ranking fall to 263.

Since then, the 35-year-old Swiss has since been on a rise, making two finals in 2019, and continued the good work at the start of 2020 by reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The shutdown of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty in the calendar proved "challenging" but Wawrinka managed to end to the year on a strong note by reaching the quarter-finals in St Petersburg and the ATP Masters in Paris

Dani Vallverdu says Wawrinka always has a chance of achieving great results

"Once the tour had a little bit more of a structure and we knew that tournaments were going to happen he found his motivation again and we were able to practise with a goal and with objectives in front of us," Vallverdu said.

"The last few events of the year were very encouraging. He's now ready to go through this training block in December, and hopefully have a full season next year.

"The hunger is definitely there and he wants to make a last push now at the end of his career. The goals are not just to win tournaments, but to feel like he's competitive at a high level.

"It would be unrealistic to say that the goals are to win a Grand Slam. Whether it can happen or not? Of course it can.

"But with his potential and experience he feels if he is competitive against the guys that are at the top, he's always going to have a chance to achieve big results."

Dominic Thiem won the US Open men's singles title earlier this year

Outside the big three of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Vallverdu feels a host of younger players have come of age in the last two years.

And Vallverdu, who has coached some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour including Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, said the future of men's tennis is in good hands.

"It's nice to see that there is not only one or two guys that maybe will take over tennis in a few years but there is more than a handful or even more than 10 guys that have the possibility and level to become champions," he said.

"Few of them play very differently to one another and there is good variety coming in the next few years."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android