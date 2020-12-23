Battle of the Brits: Heather Watson and Anton Matusevich win titles

Heather Watson won the women's event at the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis

Heather Watson and teenager Anton Matusevich claimed the women's and men's titles at the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis event in Roehampton.

Watson, 28, secured top spot by maintaining her 100 per cent record at the four-day competition with a 7-6 6-2 victory over Fran Jones.

Matusevich, 19, won his decisive final match against Jack Draper 6-3 2-6 10-8. The result meant the pair finished level on seven points in the standings with Matusevich taking the title on the head-to-head record.

Andy Murray finished third in the men's event and British No 1 Dan Evans ended fourth after losing his final match 6-3 6-2 to Cam Norrie.

Eden Silva was second to Watson in the women's competition after edging out Katy Dunne 6-0 6-7 (4-7) 10-8 in her last match.

