Andy Murray to play at Australian Open after receiving main-draw wildcard

Andy Murray will return to the Australian Open in February after receiving a main-draw wildcard.

The 33-year-old Scot, a five-time finalist in Melbourne, broke down in tears in January 2019 after he played what he feared would be his final match as a professional.

Suffering from chronic hip pain, Murray lost in five sets to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the 2019 tournament.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms.

"As a five-time finalist, he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.

"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get onto the Tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021.

"We wish him all the best and look forward to seeing him in 2021."

Murray, who is ranked 122nd in the world, has also accepted a wildcard to compete at the ATP event in Delray Beach, Florida, in the first week of January.

The Australian Open is due to begin on February 8 after it was moved back by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualifying for the singles draw of the tournament will be held in Dubai and Doha between January 10-13.

Murray finished third in the men's event at the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis in Roehampton

