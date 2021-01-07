Dayana Yastremska provisionally suspended after positive doping test

Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended for doping, but she denies using drugs

Ukrainian rising star Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended from all tennis activity following a positive doping test.

A urine sample given by the 20-year-old, ranked 29th in the world, in an out-of-competition test on November 24 was found to contain a metabolite of mesterolone, a synthetic testosterone.

In a statement on Twitter, Yastremska denied committing an offence, saying: "I firmly state that I have never used any performance enhancing drugs or any prohibited substances.

"I am astonished and under shock, particularly given that two weeks prior to this test I tested negative at the WTA event in Linz.

"Only a very low concentration of mesterolone metabolite was detected in my urine. Given that low concentration and given my negative test two weeks earlier, I have received scientific advice that the result is consistent with some form of contamination event.

"Due to the confidentiality of the proceedings, you will understand that I am not able to share any further information at this stage. However, I am currently working with my team and you can be assured that I am resolutely determined to do everything to clear my name."

Yastremska believes the positive test was the result of a "contamination event"

Mesterolone is a non-specified substance, meaning a positive test carries a mandatory provisional suspension.

Yastremska was charged with an anti-doping rule violation on December 22 and the provisional suspension takes effect from January 7.

The Ukrainian chose not to challenge the provisional suspension. A full hearing into the case will take place at a later date.

Yastremska has won three WTA titles, the first two when she was only 18, and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019.

