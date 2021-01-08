David Ferrer parts ways with Alexander Zverev ahead of new tennis season

Alexander Zverev (left) has thanked David Ferrer after confirming their split

David Ferrer has called time on his partnership with Alexander Zverev ahead of the new tennis season, saying he was "very grateful for the opportunity".

The Spaniard, who reached the French Open final in 2013, took the job of coaching the German in July 2020. But after just five months of working together Ferrer said he preferred "not to continue" their professional relationship.

During their time together, Ferrer helped Zverev make the finals of the US Open and Paris Masters as well as winning back-to-back titles in Cologne.

"At the end of the year, a decision had to be made. I spoke with Sascha and told him that I prefer not to continue, that we were not going to continue next season," Ferrer is quoted to have said by Spanish website Punto de Break.

"Absolutely nothing has happened between us, everything is still fine," the Spaniard explained. "In fact, I am very grateful to him for the opportunity he gave me to travel with him.

"It has been a brutal experience, but right now I understand that I am not the right person to help him. I'm sure that when some time passes, I will train someone again, that's for sure."

Zverev later confirmed the split by posting a message on social media thanking Ferrer for his time and wishing him success in the future.

"I would like to thank David for the months we have shared, the times on and off the court, wishing him only the best in the future," said the 23-year-old.

"I also want to thank his family for giving me the chance to spend precious weeks with David during these difficult times.

"I have tremendous respect for the way David played and coaches tennis."

