Australian Open: Francesca Jones seals second victory in Grand Slam qualifying

Francesca Jones has a rare genetic condition but she is making impressive progress up the world rankings. She is now at a career-high of 241 and steadily rising

Britain's Francesca Jones is through to the Australian Open final qualifying round after defeating Jana Fett in three sets.

The women's event is being held in Dubai and the men's in Doha to limit the number of players who will travel and undergo quarantine in Australia.

Jones, 20, who is playing in her first Grand Slam qualifying tournament outside Wimbledon, had already beaten former top-30 player Monica Niculescu and she continued her impressive run with a fine 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-1 victory over Fett.

A 69-minute first set went the way of Jones on her third set point, with both players serving a host of double faults, but Croatian Fett fought back to take the second.

Jones roused herself superbly in the third, though, winning five games in a row to clinch victory and a final-round date with China's Lu Jia-jing.

There was disappointment for British No 3 Harriet Dart in the first round. The 24-year-old reached the second round of the main draw last year after coming through qualifying but was beaten 7-5 6-2 by America's Grace Min.

In the men's qualifying, British No 5 Liam Broady lost his first-round match to France's Constant Lestienne 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

World No 187 Broady, ranked 40 places higher than Lestienne, is the second British male to crash out at the first hurdle following Jay Clarke's straight-sets defeat to Taiwan's Wu Tung-lin on Sunday.

