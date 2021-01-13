Aryna Sabalenka wins Abu Dhabi Open for her third straight WTA tour title
Aryna Sabalenka's last defeat came in the third round of the French Open in October; she has since won WTA tour tiles in Ostrava, Linz and now Abu Dhabi; the 22-year-old will head to the Australian Open as the world No 7
Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her 2021 season by clinching the Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday and extending her winning streak to 15 matches.
After finishing 2020 with season-ending trophies at Ostrava and Linz, Sabalenka started her new campaign in the same vein in Abu Dhabi.
It was the ninth title overall for the fourth-seeded Sabalenka, who is projected to rise to world No 7 when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday.
"I was doing everything I could in each match from the beginning, and I'm really happy to start this season with a title," Sabalenka told the media during her post-match press conference.
"Every final is really something special, and I would say, finals are a different competition. This final was really nice, and I would say a really fast game.
"I'm really happy to keep winning, and I'll do everything I can to keep winning. Nobody likes to lose.
"I'm really proud that I was fighting no matter what. Some matches, I didn't feel my serve, some matches I didn't feel my forehand or backhand, but I would just keep fighting, finding my shots, and that this is what I'm really proud of, and really happy with this title."
She now heads to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open next month.
"My biggest dream is to win a Grand Slam. I think we all have the same dream, so nothing really special," Sabalenka said with a smile.
