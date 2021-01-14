Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem suffer coaching setbacks ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal (right) and Dominic Thiem have suffered coaching setbacks ahead of the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have both suffered setbacks with their coaches unable to make the trip to Australia for the year's first Grand Slam.

Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia before they participate in warm-up events from January 31 at Melbourne Park, where the first major of the year will be held from February 8-21.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya said he would not be travelling to Australia due to the strict health restrictions.

"After speaking with Rafa, we have decided that I won't travel to Australia with the team," Moya, a former world No 1, said on social media.

"I will follow the tournament from home and will stay with my family, parents and kids due to the delicate situation that Spain is living with the virus. Best of luck to the team."

Thiem, who reached last year's Australian Open final, will be without his coach Nicolas Massu this year.

The Chilean was not on the flight to Australia, having tested positive for coronavirus.

"Before we took off, we received the surprising message from Nicolas Massu that he had a positive test," Thiem's father Wolfgang was quoted as saying by Austria's Kurier daily.

"Nico will be tested again in a few days. We hope that he will be negative then and he will be able to follow suit soon."

Nicolas Massu has tested positive for coronavirus

Thiem will train with fellow Austrian player Dennis Novak during the quarantine period when the players are allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to prepare for the Grand Slam.

Nadal, US Open champion Thiem, and defending Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic will be among top players quarantining in Adelaide before heading to Melbourne for the team-based ATP Cup and Grand Slam.

