Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion tests positive for coranavirus

Former world number one Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus, but is still hoping to play at the Australian Open next month.

The 33-year-old Brit was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home.

Murray, who is said to be in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date and still take part in the tournament, which begins on February 8.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is a five-time finalist at the Melbourne event.

Murray and his team are working closely with tournament director Craig Tiley to try to come up with an acceptable solution, which would allow him to take part in the year's opening Grand Slam.

Tournament organisers spent several months negotiating an arrangement that was acceptable to local and national government agencies regarding the admission of more than 1,000 tennis players and associated personnel to Australia.

Players are due to begin arriving in the country within the next 24 hours, before completing a two-week period of quarantine, during which they are allowed out of their rooms to practise for five hours a day.

Murray will be continuing his comeback this year at some point, having at one stage feared that the 2019 Australian Open might be his final tournament as a professional due to ongoing hip problems.

He subsequently had successful surgery and won a tournament in Antwerp later that year.

Murray needed a wild card into the Australian Open draw as his world ranking is currently 123.