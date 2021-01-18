Davis Cup is to be extended to an 11-day event across multiple cities

The Davis Cup is to undergo further reforms, with the finals extended to an 11-day event and proposals to hold it in multiple cities.

The competition underwent a controversial revamp in 2019 after the International Tennis Federation partnered with footballer Gerard Pique's Kosmos organisation.

The home-and-away format was largely scrapped and replaced by an 18-team finals event played over a week at Madrid's Caja Magica in November.

There were a number of teething problems, not least a packed schedule that resulted in one match not finishing until after 4am.

The round-robin format of six three-team groups also resulted in confusion, with two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals as best runners-up, while attendances for matches not involving Spain were mostly sparse.

From 2022, the field will be reduced from 18 teams to 16, but the ITF board are mulling over the idea of having two extra host cities for this year's finals, which are scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 5.

The two other European cities would each host two groups and a quarter-final, with Madrid staging the remaining two groups, two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and final.

Kosmos has already launched an open bidding process and a decision will be taken in March.

With the ATP Finals having ended its long stint at the O2 Arena last November, Britain would be an obvious candidate.

A Lawn Tennis Association spokesman said: "We are looking into the proposal and process to understand more detail around what would be required of host cities and whether it would be viable to put forward a bid in the current circumstances."

The expansion of the event makes sense in terms of schedule but extends the season still further - there will be just four weeks between the end of this year's finals and the start of the 2022 season.

Tournament director Albert Costa said: "We are committed to a long-term vision for this historic competition and are confident these adjustments will enhance the experience for players and fans.

"With large stadiums providing show courts for all ties, the introduction of a multi-city event will bring the competition to the widest possible audience, while we will also be able to ease the burden on players with improvements to the scheduling.

"Crucially, a revised schedule will allow us to avoid late finishes while providing more rest for players."

The second edition of the new-look finals was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leon Smith's Great Britain team have been drawn in a group with France and the Czech Republic.

