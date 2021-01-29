Novak Djokovic plays a set of tennis at Adelaide exhibition as Serena Williams beats Naomi Osaka

1:23 Novak Djokovic made a surprise return to the court in an exhibition match in Adelaide despite suffering with a blistered hand Novak Djokovic made a surprise return to the court in an exhibition match in Adelaide despite suffering with a blistered hand

Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand before appearing on court to play a set after all as Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka in a super tie-break.

World No 1 Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the "Day at the Drive" event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and was replaced by his compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

After his practice partner had won the first set, however, Djokovic bounded into the arena and proceeded to wrap up a 6-3 6-3 win over the Italian teenager. The Serb looked to be largely unhindered by the nasty-looking blister on the palm of his right hand.

Djokovic played a set at the Adelaide exhibition event

"I'm sorry that I didn't step in on the court from the beginning," said Djokovic, who was celebrating his first day of freedom after 14 days in quarantine.

"I had to do some treatment with my physio, I wasn't feeling my best for the last two days and I didn't know how I was going to react.

"It's not easy but it's part of what we do, we're professional athletes, we learn over the years to play with the pain.

"It's just a case of whether that pain is bearable or not. Obviously, coming off a hard training block and having the ATP Cup and Australian Open coming up you don't want to risk it too much."

Djokovic and Krajinovic will join forces again in the Serbia team defending the ATP Cup in Melbourne next week before the former launches his bid for a ninth Australian Open title on February 8.

1:37 Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka in front of 4,000 fans in Adelaide Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka in front of 4,000 fans in Adelaide

Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka in a super tie-breaker 6-2 2-6 (10-7) in the second match with both players united in their excitement at playing in front of spectators again after a year of competing in empty arenas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We haven't played in front of a crowd in over a year so it's been a really long time," said Williams, who has been isolating with her three-year-old daughter.

"We were so happy just to be here. Now it's worth it."

Williams will be bidding for her 24th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park, which would tie her with Australian Margaret Court as the most successful player of all time.

"It's good to always have goals that you try to reach and kind of see what happens," Williams said.

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets

In the first match of the evening session, Rafael Nadal took down Dominic Thiem 7-5 6-4 in a highly entertaining encounter between the men's world No 2 and 3.

I guess you can see that @rafaelnadal and I are more than happy to be back on court! Playing in front of a crowd was special today. Looking forward to the next couple of weeks. Thank you Adelaide #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wOp1c34X22 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) January 29, 2021

Women's world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and No 2 Simona Halep then met in the final match to wrap up things with the Romanian prevailing in a super tie-breaker 3-6 6-1 (10-8) over the local favourite.

Sharing the court with @ashbarty is always a treat but tonight in Adelaide, with the fans cheering in the stands, was something special.



Thanks @TennisAustralia for putting on such a great event and to Adelaide for coming out to watch 🙏🤗



📷 #ausopen pic.twitter.com/fZQdeJMedn — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 29, 2021

"It's absolutely fantastic to be back. I've genuinely missed this so much," Barty said. "I have been getting a little bit impatient the last two or three months, getting ready to play.

"It's pretty amazing to think where we've been the last 12 months and to now have a near full crowd here, it's remarkable. The most important thing is when you come back out on the court, you love what you do. I know that I'm excited to get started."

