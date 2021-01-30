Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly compares tennis star Nick Kyrgios to NBA great Dennis Rodman

1:50 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly referred to Nick Kyrgios as the 'Dennis Rodman of tennis' and discussed his own skills on the court Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly referred to Nick Kyrgios as the 'Dennis Rodman of tennis' and discussed his own skills on the court

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has jokingly referred to basketball-loving Nick Kyrgios as the "Dennis Rodman of tennis".

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Antetokounmpo, is an admirer of the fiery Australian who is not afraid to speak his mind on and off the court, making him one of the most controversial figures on the ATP Tour.

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion, was known as one of the most outspoken and flamboyant players during his time in the business.

Antetokounmpo has spoken highly of Australian Kyrgios

And now Greek star Antetokounmpo has compared Kyrgios to Rodman during a post-match press conference, saying they have a few similarities.

He said: "Nick Kyrgios kind of has a shaky personality, he is basically… how can I say this politely? He is the Dennis Rodman of tennis. I'm joking. He's a good guy and I've had the opportunity to talk to him a little bit.

"I think he is a Miami Heat fan. I wish him the best of luck."

Kyrgios, whose father is Greek, replied on Twitter: "Haha my boy @Giannis_An34 love you!!! Keep doing you and inspiring brother."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' vacation with Antetokounmpo proved to be a source of inspiration

Last year, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke highly of Antetokounmpo, saying how their vacation in Athens proved to be a source of inspiration for his semi-final run at Roland Garros.

