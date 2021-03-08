ATP Tour 2021: Andrey Rublev wins fourth successive ATP 500 title; Diego Schwartzman wins home tournament

Andrey Rublev claimed his first title of 2021, but his fourth successive ATP 500 tournament victory (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman ensured it was a good week for those in the top 10 of the world rankings, picking up the ATP Tour titles on offer on Sunday night.

Russia's Rublev claimed his fourth successive title in ATP 500 events as he defeated Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

The fourth seed, beaten by fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open last eight, edged a tightly-contested occasion 7-6 (4) 6-4 after one hour and 50 minutes to continue his remarkable record in second-tier ATP events, making it 20 consecutive victories in tournaments away from the 1000 Series and Grand Slams.

ATP Tour 2021 - Results & schedule ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Andrey Rublev (6) bt Marton Fucsovics Argentina Open Diego Schwartzman (1) bt Francisco Cerundolo This Week Qatar Open Doha Open 13 Marseille Chile Open Santiago

💚🏆 We have a new champ! 🏆 💛@AndreyRublev97 wins 7️⃣➖6️⃣ 6️⃣➖4️⃣ and will be immortalized on the characteristic winner’s circle at the #abnamrowtt.



Rublev takes over from Mikhail Youzhny in 2007 as our latest Russian titleist. 🇷🇺💪 pic.twitter.com/iRMdjQOLZ4 — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) March 7, 2021

The world No 8 has now won in Hamburg, St Petersburg, Vienna and Rotterdam to win each of the last events at the 500 level: "I was not even thinking (about the streak) until (the media) were starting to put on the internet 16 matches, 17 matches, 18 matches.

"Of course, it is a great number, but I was not even thinking about it. It is a great feeling to know that I did something that not many players did."

Meanwhile in Buenos Aries, Schwartzman cruised to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the Argentina Open final as the world No 9 claimed his maiden victory on home soil.

Diego Schwartzman beat fellow Argentine Francisco Cerundolo to win an ATP title in his homeland for the first time (Mike Lawrence/USTA via AP)

The top seed, who lost by the same scoreline against Italy's Marco Cecchinato at the same stage of the tournament two years ago, never allowed his compatriot to settle as the qualifier was downed in 81 minutes in Buenos Aires.

"I'm very, very happy, it's been an amazing week for me. It's the first time that (I have won at) home.

"Two years ago, I reached the final here and lost. I was very unhappy but two years later I have my revenge against Francisco, who is a great player."

Cerundolo's younger brother Juan Manuel prevailed at the Cordoba Open seven days ago and had Francisco done likewise here, they would have been the first siblings on the ATP Tour to win titles in consecutive weeks.

Cerundolo beat seeded trio Benoit Paire, Pablo Andujar and Albert Ramos Vinolas in three-set affairs this week, but his efforts seemed to take their toll in the showpiece.

Schwartzman added: "Francisco had a spectacular week, I've been following him since he qualified and we've had great conversations and talked about his matches.

"I also know his whole family, they were there at the same club where I started playing tennis before (Francisco) was born. This was his week, last week was (Juan Manuel's) week."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Androi