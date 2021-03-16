Andy Murray granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open which is scheduled to run from March 22-April 4

Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers confirmed on Monday.

The former world No 1 has fallen to 118 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries.

He is a two-time champion Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013 but the Briton has not competed at the Masters 1000 event since 2016.

"It's a city I love, and I've spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable. But over the next few months, I want to play matches - especially against the top players - work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love," Murray told People Magazine.

"It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open tournament director and former player James Blake said in a news release.

"As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."

The 33-year-old last played at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev two weeks ago. He then decided to sit out this week's Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

The Scot says he is excited to be back competing

Murray also told People Magazine: "The last few years has been really hard. After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I've been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I've felt the best I have for years. I'll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward but I'm excited to be back competing - with a metal hip."

