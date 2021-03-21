Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open following oral surgery

Serena Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month

Serena Williams has pulled out of this week's Miami Open after having oral surgery.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won the tournament a record eight times, joins other big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem in missing the event which gets underway on Monday.

Williams, who lives in Florida, said in a statement: "Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home.

"I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Andy Murray - who has fallen to No 118 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries - has been given a wild card for the event.

