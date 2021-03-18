Benoit Paire says not winning tennis matches but getting out of bubble is his only goal

Frenchman Benoit Paire says playing tennis is not his priority at the moment (Photo by: Daniel Bockwoldt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Benoit Paire says playing tennis is not his priority and "getting out of the bubble" is his only goal.

The Frenchman admits he was content to hop from one tournament to another, lose in the first round and earn some money in the process.

A win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in Cordoba, Argentina, last month is the only victory the 31-year-old Paire, who reached a career-high ranking of 18th in 2016, has managed this year.

Barring the ATP 250 event in Cordoba and the French Open, where he went out in the second round, Paire has lost his opening match at every tournament he has played since the tour resumed last August after a five-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paire has not dropped down the ATP rankings due to the revised rankings system

His latest first-round exit came against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in 68 minutes when he lost 6-3 6-1 in Acapulco, Mexico and Paire will next head to Miami for the ATP Masters 1000 event, starting next week.

"I lost in the first round, it's better, I will be able to get out of the bubble fairly quickly and enjoy a few days before Miami," Paire told L'Equipe in an interview.

"Tennis is not my priority at the moment. Getting out of the bubble is the only goal I have at every tournament."

Paire, who has career earnings of over $8.5m in prize money, said he had stopped working with a coach.

"I arrive, I take some money and I go to the next tournament: I do my job," he said.

"If you win an ATP 250, you only pocket $30,000. Me, with bye [in the first round], I took 10,000 each time losing straight. Why tear yourself away like crazy to earn barely more?"

The revised rankings system due to the pandemic has meant Paire has not dropped down the ATP rankings and the Frenchman is currently 31st, which allows him to get into the main draw of tournaments.

