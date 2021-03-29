Miami Open: Cameron Norrie falls to Taylor Fritz in round three

Taylor Fritz beat Cameron Norrie in three sets

Britain's Cameron Norrie is out of the Miami Open after losing to American Taylor Fritz in the third round.

The players broke once apiece to share the first two sets, Norrie fighting back to level after he lost the opener.

But Fritz dominated the decider, breaking Norrie's serve twice and holding his own, to wrap up a 6-4 3-6 6-1 success.

Norrie managed nine aces to seven from Fritz but could only convert one of his four break point chances.

But he has still made a fine start to the season, having beaten Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round, after a run to the semis at Delray Beach.

Fritz moves on to play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The 32nd seed defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-4 6-4.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev pushed through the pain of leg cramps to defeat another Aussie, Alexei Popyrin, and move through to the fourth round.

Daniil Medvedev overcame leg cramps to win a tight match against Alexei Popyrin

The world No 2 claimed the first set and had been cruising before Popyrin fought back from 5-2 down in the second to snatch the set in a tie-break, courtesy of a consistently impressive forehand.

The Russian began to cramp hard amid the southern Florida heat and humidity in the third, but aided by gulps of electrolyte drinks and massage at the changeovers he managed to secure a 7-6 6-7 6-4 victory.

Emil Ruusovuori, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round, continued his winning ways with a 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory over Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

The Finn will next face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, who fought back to beat Russian 14th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6 6-4.

American 18th seed John Isner, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2019, fired 16 aces in a 7-6 7-6 win against Canada's 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Seventh seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut came from behind to defeat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 6-3 6-2.

