Miami Open: Cameron Norrie upsets Grigor Dimitrov while Katie Boulter is beaten by Elise Mertens

Britain's Cameron Norrie produced a stunning upset to defeat Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, but Katie Boulter bowed out.

British No 2 Norrie looked to be heading a set down when the 25-year-old won four games in a row en route to snatching it before completing a surprise 7-5 7-5 success over the ninth seed.

Dimitrov, the world No 16, has won eight tour titles and is a former ATP Finals champion. He came into the match as favourite to progress from the first meeting of the two players.

But Norrie, who came through his first-round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, has made a promising start to the season having reached the semi-finals at Delray Beach and the quarter-finals in Acapulco last week.

Norrie will take on American Taylor Fritz in round three

The Bulgarian looked on course to win the opener when he secured the first break of serve in the eighth game.

But world No 56 Norrie hit back with two successive breaks to shift the momentum and went on to finish the job in just under two hours, with Dimitrov's cause not helped by six double faults over the course of the match.

Norrie will play world No 32 Taylor Fritz in round three after he overcame fellow American Marcos Giron in straight sets.

Boulter was beaten in the second round by 16th seed Elise Mertens.

Boulter made a flying start, winning the first three games and with a chance to lead 4-0, but Belgian Mertens got a foothold in the match and began to upset her opponent's rhythm.

Boulter, ranked 319th in the world as she continues her comeback from a stress fracture in her back and chronic fatigue syndrome, needed lengthy treatment to her right foot and could not stop the first set slipping away before Mertens eased to a 6-4 6-1 victory.

Naomi Osaka has collected her second US and Australian titles during her latest unbeaten run (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

World No 2 Naomi Osaka stretched her unbeaten streak to 22 matches as she looks to win her maiden Miami title with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic, while in-form Garbine Muguruza defeated Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-1, and Karolina Pliskova set up a third-round meeting with Jessica Pegula.

British No 1 Dan Evans plays American Frances Tiafoe later.

