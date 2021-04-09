All England Lawn Tennis Club pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99

Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip (left) talks with US tennis players Louise Brough and Margaret duPont at a pre-Wimbledon garden party in 1949

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has paid tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip's death just after midday issuing a statement that spoke about how the royal family joined with people across the globe "mourning his loss".

On behalf of all at The AELTC, we wish to convey our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 9, 2021

A statement from the All England Lawn Tennis Club read: "On behalf of all at The AELTC, we wish to convey our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"We were honoured to welcome The Duke to The Championships, Wimbledon, on six occasions, most recently in 1977 during The Centenary Championships. His Royal Highness also graciously accepted the invitation to present the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy on Centre Court to Lew Hoad in 1957 and Neale Fraser in 1960.

"The Duke's commitment to a life of service which lasted more than six decades is an extraordinary legacy. We hope that during this time of sadness, Her Majesty will take comfort in the high esteem and deep respect in which The Duke was held."

Everyone at the LTA sends our condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/C5thcCvcRO — LTA (@the_LTA) April 9, 2021

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) has also sent their condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.