Andy Murray 'deserves' French Open wildcard, says tournament director Guy Forget

Andy Murray has entered qualifying at Roland Garros but hopes to prove his fitness to earn a wildcard at Roland Garros

Andy Murray “deserves” to receive a wildcard for the French Open, says tournament director Guy Forget.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is currently ranked world No 123, has entered qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam.

Murray, a Roland Garros finalist in 2016, has not played a singles match on clay this season, with the last of his three ATP Tour-level matches in 2021 coming in Rotterdam after a groin injury ruled him out of the Miami Open in March.

Wildcard spots for the May 30-June 13 tournament have not been handed out yet, while the qualifying rounds begin on May 24.

"I know that Andy entered the qualifying (rounds), I know he's practising right now in Rome, I saw him play some games and sets with Novak Djokovic," Forget said.

"Andy is a great player, he sure deserves one (a wildcard). It is a discussion we have to have with him and our team. We want to see him in good shape, I hope he feels well.

"He hasn't played any matches yet, which is obviously what any player wants to do before committing to a big tournament, especially when you are going to play the best-of-five sets."

Forget, a former world No 4, added the Scot could probably beat "half of the people in the main draw".

Murray, 33, is playing in this week's Italian Open doubles competition where he is paired with Liam Broady.

Murray and Liam Broady were late alternates into the doubles draw

The British pair won 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 10-6 against Australian duo Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the first round on Wednesday.

Speaking after practising with Murray in Rome on Monday, Djokovic said: "I thought he played very well on the court.

"He moves well considering it's clay, which is not the best surface for his hips."

Murray missed the Australian Open due to quarantine protocols after contracting coronavirus.

He was knocked out of the French Open in the first round by Stan Wawrinka in last year's rearranged edition.