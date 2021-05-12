Tokyo Olympics: Rafael Nadal casts doubts over participation with wait-and-watch approach

Rafael Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

The country has extended a state of emergency until the end of May as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled Games should go ahead.

Japan's top-ranked men's and women's players - Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka - have raised concerns about staging the Games amid the pandemic.

Nadal has yet to firm up his plans on travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics, which is scheduled to run from July 23-August 8.

"I don't know yet. Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. I don't know my calendar," Nadal said.

"In a normal world, I'll never think about missing the Olympics. There's no doubt about that. Everybody knows how important it has been for me to always play in the Olympics.

"Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months. I need to organise my schedule. In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100 per cent from January 1 until the end of the season."

Nadal begins his Rome Masters campaign against teenager Jannik Sinner

Spaniard Nadal won a singles gold in Beijing 2008 and added a doubles title in Rio eight years later when he partnered Marc Lopez.

"This year is a bit different, no? We need to be flexible. We need to adapt about things that are happening," he added.

Nadal opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

