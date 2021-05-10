Andy Murray and Dan Evans will compete at Queen's Club tournament this summer

Andy Murray is set to return to Queen's Club this summer

Record five-time champion Andy Murray says he "can't wait" to play at Queen's Club with the tournament set to return as part of the LTA's summer of grass court events.

Murray and British No 1 Evans will be vying for the title, and in doubles, 2017 champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares will be back.

The key Wimbledon warm-up event is set to run from 14-20 June after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murray will play singles at Queen's for the first time since 2018 and will hope for a first victory since he won his fifth title in 2016

Former world No 1 Murray first won the title in 2009, and then again in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, twice going on to complete the Queen's-Wimbledon double (2013, 2016).

Two years ago, he joined forces with Feliciano Lopez to win a memorable doubles title just a few months after undergoing hip surgery.

"It's been such a difficult time for everyone and it will be great to play in front of home fans in Britain again," said Murray.

"The tournament at Queen's has always meant a lot to me - it's where I won my first ATP match, I've won the singles at Queen's more than any other in my career, and I'll never forget our doubles title in 2019. I can't wait to get back out there."

✅ Andy Murray

✅ Jamie Murray

✅ Dan Evans



See you at @QueensTennis next month! — LTA (@the_LTA) May 10, 2021

Evans says he is excited about what lies ahead with the world No 26 enjoying the best period of his career having claimed his maiden ATP title in Melbourne before reaching the semi-finals on clay in Monte Carlo.

"I know how lucky we've been to be able to still play the sport in recent months, it's been a good year for me on court, and I'm really looking forward to the grass over the next couple of months," said Evans.

"It's a surface I've always liked, and to be able to play at the cinch Championships at Queen's in front of British fans again will be brilliant."

Dan Evans has been enjoying a fine clay-court campaign so far

New tournament director Luiz Carvalho has been delighted to confirm the participation of Evans and the Murray brothers, saying: "Dan has put together some fantastic results over the past 12 months and it will be very interesting to see him on grass this year. Andy and Jamie's records speak for themselves, we are really thrilled to have them back and we know the fans will be also."

This year's event will be able to accommodate approximately 25 per cent of its normal full capacity, and the event will be socially distanced, in line with the current safety protocols required by the UK Government and the ATP Tour.

The full singles entry list will be revealed next week. Queen's comes directly after the French Open this year, with the Grand Slam moving back a week in an attempt to enable more fans to attend.

