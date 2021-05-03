French Open: Sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer expects easing of COVID-19 restrictions at Roland Garros

Court Philippe Chatrier will have up to 1,000 spectators in attendance during the first 10 days of the of French Open

This year's French Open at Roland Garros could see up to 1,000 fans per court with sports minister Jean-Michel Blanquer expecting the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Every court at the clay-court Grand Slam, which is due to start on May 30, will be allowed to be 35 per cent full with a limit of 1,000 spectators at the beginning of the tournament.

Organisers decided to take the decision to delay the start of the French Open by one week with the hope of "maximising the chances that the tournament is played in front of the largest possible number of fans".

Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer expects spectator limits to rise during Roland Garros this year

National education, youth and sports minister Blanquer told France 3 TV channel he expects the limit will be raised to 65 per cent - 5,000 fans - starting June 9 when the quarter-finals get underway.

"The gauge is set at 35 per cent at that moment (when the tournament starts), with a maximum of 1,000 spectators... per court, of course," said Blanquer.

Spectators will be allowed back into arenas from May 19, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed last week, providing that the health situation does not deteriorate in France.

It marks an improvement on last year's delayed tournament, which was pushed back to September, when a maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed in the grounds of Roland Garros.

