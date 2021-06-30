Wimbledon 2021: Aryna Sabalenka fights back to beat Britain's Katie Boulter

Aryna Sabalenka had to go the distance to beat Britain's Katie Boulter

Aryna Sabalenka saw off Katie Boulter to reach the third round at Wimbledon, but only after Britain's world no 219 had given the second seed a huge scare on a raucous Centre Court.

Boulter had lost in straight sets when she met Sabalenka in their first and only meeting at the 2019 Australian Open, but this time she was ready for her opponent's power.

The 24-year-old from Leicester embraced the home support and delighted the crowd when she broke in the opening game of the match on her way to taking an impressive first set against her Belarusian opponent who is ranked 215 players above her.

However Sabalenka showed her championship class by rallying with an early break in the second set to level the contest and the world No 4 from Minsk - who has two Grand Slam doubles titles on her CV - seized the advantage in the decider, again via an early break of serve.

Boulter stood firm and, after a medical time out on an already heavily strapped elbow, she had enough in the tank to break before Sabalenka eventually got across the line and into the third round at the All England Club for the first time.

Katie Boulter took the first set on return to Wimbledon

That one hurt. Thanks for all the support out there today 🥺💚💜 pic.twitter.com/a4DmwsqRow — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 30, 2021

Britain's other hopes on day three centred on Sam Murray Sharan - the 33-year-old playing in the main draw for the first time since 2014. However she was unable to find a way past Romania's Sorana Cirstea who a 6-3 6-3 winner in their delayed first-round encounter.

Alize Cornet upset the former US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu, for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2 6-1.

Andreescu went into the first-round clash playing just her second match at the All England Club and her first since 2017 - but she became the highest seed to exit.

Bianca Andreescu, seeded fifth, become the highest name to crash out of the women's draw after losing her delayed first round match

A run of eight successive games for Cornet at the end of the first set and into the second ultimately decided the encounter. Then, at match point, she finished proceedings with a stunning lob that Andreescu could do nothing about.

It was plain sailing for the majority of the higher-ranked players in action on the first rain-free day of the Championships. Sabalyenka was joined by last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek who made short work of Vera Zvonareva.

The seventh seed needed just 62 minutes to record a 6-1 6-3 win over the 36-year-old from Russia who was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2010

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruised into the second round courtesy of her 6-2 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan.

Pavlyuchenkova took advantage of 16 unforced errors from Bogdan to win in under an hour, while two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka is also through after a 6-1 6-3 win over Kateryna Kozlova

Elina Svitolina is yet to pick up a major singles title, and she finally got her campaign off and running with a three-set win over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

Third seed Svitolina triumphed 6-3 2-6 6-2 in an entertaining affair on Court No 1.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android