Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams out after suffering ankle injury during first-round match
The 23-time champion suffered the ankle injury during the early stages of her first-round match on Centre Court; Williams was in tears on court as she tried to serve at 3-3 and then retired from the match shortly after and had to be helped off court
By Paul Prenderville at Wimbledon
Last Updated: 29/06/21 8:55pm
Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in tears at Wimbledon as an ankle injury forced her out of her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The 39-year-old, who has seven Wimbledon singles titles on her glittering CV, had broken to lead 3-1 against her Belarusian opponent when she turned her left ankle badly.
- 'That's why I'm Serena'
- Wimbledon Men's Draw I Women's Draw
Poise and grace in the most trying of circumstances.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6O6dvpReXi— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021
When world No 100 Sasnovich broke straight back, Williams - her right thigh already heavily strapped - was forced to leave the court for a medical time-out and, while the American made her way back onto Centre Court in an attempt to compete, the tears were in evidence as she could barely move.
Sasnovich levelled the match at 3-3, but another slip from Williams left her laying on the ground and, amid gasps from the crowd, she was helped to her feet by the chair umpire and the retirement was confirmed
Williams' injury-hit exit followed that of Adrian Mannarino, who was forced off court after a knee injury during his match against Roger Federer.
Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 29, 2021
Williams has been on 23 Grand Slam titles since the 2017 Australian Open - but her last two visits to Wimbledon have yielded finals.
Having lost to Simona Halep in 2019 and Angelique Kerber in 2018, sixth seed Williams arrived with ambition of finally levelling Margaret Court's supreme tally, but they were left in tatters
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more