Wimbledon: Sebastian Korda hails big sister Nelly after her Women's PGA Championship success

Sebastian Korda hailed his sister, Nelly, after she won the Women's PGA Championship to become world No 1

Sebastian Korda has called his big sister Nelly "inspirational" after she triumphed at the Women's PGA Championship to become world No 1.

The sporting siblings' father is, of course, Petr, who was previously the only one in the family to have won a major title, having triumphed at the Australian Open in 1998.

That was until Nelly, 22, won the first major of her career when she finished three shots ahead of Lizette Salas to claim the Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

After Seb overcame 15th seed Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5) at Wimbledon on Tuesday, he reflected on a hectic few days in the Korda household.

"The last few days have been pretty crazy," he said.

"My sister winning her first major and now at number one in the world is incredible, she's 22 and already doing crazy stuff and it's inspirational. But it's my first Wimbledon and I'm having a lot of fun as well."

Petr, a former world No 2 who was also runner-up at the 1992 French Open, has travelled to Wimbledon to support his son.

"It's super special having my dad here, we don't travel too often together so it's super cool - especially here at Wimbledon," added Korda.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android