Wimbledon 2021: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty advances, as third seed Elina Svitolina crashes out

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty battled through to the third round of Wimbledon with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Anna Blinkova on Centre Court, as third seed Elina Svitolina became the latest big name to exit in the women's draw.

Barty is bidding to progress beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, although she was given a stern examination by world No 89 Blinkova, eventually closing out a 6-4 6-3 success following exactly 90 minutes on court.

The Australian uncharacteristically made 33 unforced errors, but she grew in confidence as the contest progressed, unleashing 22 winners and dictating proceedings in the latter stages to set up a third-round showdown against Katerina Siniakova.

"I feel that grass-court tennis is where it's at. I wish we could play the whole year on it." Barty revelling in Wimbledon return...

"This is a beautiful court. I feel that grass-court tennis is where it's at. I wish we could play the whole year on it. It is a traditional surface, I just love it and I certainly enjoyed being back out here today," Barty reflected post-match.

"We had to do a lot of homework to try and work out how we were going to figure out her game and how we matched up, but she [Blinkova] played a great match today.

"Really there were a few points here and there and it could have been a different story, so I'm happy to be able to get through and get another opportunity to play.

"It's been a great year so far. I think for all the players and the fans, it is certainly nice to have you guys in the stands. I think Wimbledon wouldn't quite be the same without you, so it's nice to have you here," Barty added in an address to the Centre Court crowd.

The Australian is eyeing her second Grand Slam title at SW19

The world No 1 was desperate to avoid becoming the latest big-name casualty at SW19, with seven-time winner Serena Williams one of five top-10 players to suffer an early exit, after she was forced to withdraw through injury in her opener.

Barty came out on top in an error-strewn opening set at the All England Club, despite registering five double faults and 18 unforced errors.

The 25-year-old relinquished her serve having broken to love in the seventh game, but she made amends with a third consecutive break, before wrapping up the set with a hold to love; sealed with her 11th winner.

The Australian's destructive forehand became increasingly prominent during the latter stages of the opening set, and that pattern continued early in set two as she established a 2-0 lead.

However, Blinkova remained unfazed and capitalised on a brace of double faults from the top seed to wrestle back the initiative with a sequence of three consecutive games.

The pendulum shifted once more when Barty followed up a wonderful lob with a terrific passing backhand winner to lead 4-3, and she cemented that break by saving four break points in a marathon eighth game, which finally broke Blinkova's resolve.

Svitolina suffers surprise exit

Elina Svitolina reached the semi-finals back in 2019

However, Elina Svitolina became the highest-ranked player to exit this year's Championships thus far, succumbing in straight sets to world No 44 Magda Linette.

Linette produced a majestic display to register her first win over a top-10 opponent, hitting 28 winners to Svitolina's eight and dispatching the Ukrainian's second serve with disdain.

Linette surrendered her serve in the opening game but that proved to be the Polish player's solitary blemish, as she completed a 6-3 6-4 victory over the third seed in just 64 minutes.

Gauff marks Centre Court return in style

The teenage sensation marked her return to Centre Court with a convincing straight-sets victory

Having announced her arrival to the world of tennis with a sensational victory over Venus Williams as a 15-year-old debutant back in 2019, Coco Gauff marked her return to Centre Court with another dominant display.

Fresh from reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros, the teenage sensation continued her sparkling form with an impressive 6-4 6-3 victory over Elena Vesnina.

The 17-year-old - seeded 20th at the All England Club - admitted post-match that playing on Centre Court makes her 'more nervous' than any other court in the world, but she showed little sign of fragility, sending down nine aces and conjuring up 19 winners to progress to round three.

Elsewhere, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova continued her dazzling form to defeat Andrea Petkovic in straight sets and reach the third round on her main draw singles debut.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - beaten by Krejcikova in the Roland Garros final - also advanced with a convincing 6-3 6-3 success against Kristyna Pliskova.

