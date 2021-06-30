Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray continues run with vintage five-set comeback win over Oscar Otte

Andy Murray produced a vintage comeback to defeat qualifier Oscar Otte in five thrilling sets at Wimbledon on Wednesday

Andy Murray continued his Wimbledon run with a vintage comeback to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte in five thrilling sets under the Centre Court roof on Wednesday.

Former world No 1 Murray looked up for the challenge after winning the opening set, but the physical drama of his four-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday took its toll as he fell behind and looked to be heading for the exit door.

Despite taking an awkward tumble early in the fourth set, the Scot came back out after the roof was closed showing all his trademark competitive spirit to win a thriller 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Unreal atmosphere out there tonight… thanks so much to everyone that was in there watching and supporting.. you carried me over the line 👏 life in the old dog yet eh!🐕 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 30, 2021

Otte, making his Wimbledon debut, was playing for the third day in a row having come through a two-day marathon against fellow qualifier Arthur Rinderknech to win only the second deciding tie-break in All England Club history.

He is ranked down at 151 but led by two sets to love against Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open before losing in five and Murray knew the German with his unorthodox serving style could prove a difficult opponent on his day and so it proved for periods of their dramatic contest

Four years after limping out of Wimbledon following a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey, Murray's expectations were severely tempered by ongoing physical issues and a lack of match play heading into this year's Wimbledon.

But after his thrilling victory over 24th seed Basilashvili, the two-time Wimbledon champion continued his winning momentum after the roof was closed under darkening skies at 2-2 in the fourth, claiming 10 out of the next 14 games to make it through to the third round after three hours and 51 minutes.

Not since the 34-year-old limped through to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip operations and what he thought would be the end of his career, had Murray won two matches at a Slam

Speaking to the crowd, Murray said with a slightly rueful smile: "I enjoyed the end, the middle part not so much. What an atmosphere to play in at the end. I needed everyone's help tonight. I played some great shots at the end to finish it but it was a tough match.

"I had to do something differently. I started going for my shots more, started dictating more of the points. I think I played the right way the last couple of sets. The first set and a half was really good, it's just the bits in the middle I'd like to change.

"I'm obviously tired. I fell over a couple of times, pretty slick courts. Considering everything, I feel all right. Hopefully I come out on Friday and play in another atmosphere like this and hopefully perform well."

Otte vs Murray: Match Stats Otte Match Stats Murray 14 Aces 7 9 Double Faults 0 76% 1st serve win percentage 74% 38% 2nd serve win percentage 40% 4/8 Break points won 7/12 60 Total winners 55 38 Unforced errors 35 142 Total points won 151

Murray broke the big-serving 27-year-old twice and seemed to be well on his way to round three when he moved 3-1 ahead in the second. But a loose service game, coupled with a more aggressive approach from his opponent, turned the match completely on its head.

Otte won four games in row before serving out the second set, and it was a weary-looking Murray who was broken in the seventh game of the third. The 34-year-old's movement lacked sharpness and too often his shots did not have sufficient weight behind them to put Otte under any real pressure.

Just two words, because I am lost for more to sum him up - Andy and Murray. @andy_murray — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) June 30, 2021

Amazing battle, @andy_murray! 🎾🔥

2 hip surgeries and 34 years of age. What a warrior - doing his work & what he ❤️! Phenomenal! 🙏🏻👊🏻@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon #Murray — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) June 30, 2021

The German had to wait for an ailing line judge to be replaced before serving for a two-sets-to-one lead, but it did not put him off.

There was a worrying moment for Murray and his many fans inside Centre Court when he became the latest player to slip in the second game of the fourth set, letting out a cry and clutching his groin. But there did not appear to be any lasting damage and two games later the match was paused so the roof could be closed.

Andy Murray 🙌💪🏽 what a fighter .. @andy_murray tennis missed you 🔥 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 30, 2021

I'm back again. I'm not going to leave you alone until I get that drink @andy_murray. You can't get rid of me that easily... #persistentroof https://t.co/d7RvArvFcb — Wimbledon Roof (@WimbledonRoof) June 30, 2021

Against Basilashvili, the closing of the roof had helped Murray turn the match back in his favour and there were positive signs on the resumption as the Scot found a bit more pop on his shots and in his legs and broke for 4-2.

The cheers turned to groans when Murray was unable to serve it out at 5-3 but he showed once again his competitive desire knows no bounds by breaking again to force a decider.

Murray's physical resurgence was encouraging, and Centre Court was on its feet again when he broke at the first opportunity in the fifth set.

There may not be many more opportunities for the Scot to experience such moments and he drank it all in as he survived several long service games and then clinched victory with a trademark lob.

