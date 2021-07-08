Rafael Nadal to return to action at the Citi Open in Washington
Rafael Nadal will return to action for the first time since his epic French Open semi-final defeat by world No 1 Novak Djokovic; the Spaniard will play at the Citi Open in Washington, with the main draw beginning on August 2
Last Updated: 08/07/21 2:22pm
Rafael Nadal will return to action for the first time in more than a month at the Citi Open in Washington.
Nadal, who last played at Roland Garros, will hope to put his semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic behind him, as he warms up for the US Open.
The 35-year-old was defeated in a four-set thriller by the world No 1, which was only his third loss on the Parisian clay where he has won a record 13 titles.
- Federer: I don't know if that was the last time I'll play Wimbledon
- Stay updated with the latest scores & results
𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗔'𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗖. pic.twitter.com/mhmQbs9fRi— Citi Open (@CitiOpen) July 8, 2021
He later announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.
"I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the US Summer Swing for me," said Nadal.
- 'Raducanu has handled criticism well'
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Nadal will play at the Washington tournament, which begins on August 2, for the first time and will be joined by Canada's Denis Shapovalov, Australian Alex de Minaur and others.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android