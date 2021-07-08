Rafael Nadal to return to action at the Citi Open in Washington

Rafael Nadal will return to action for the first time in more than a month at the Citi Open in Washington.

Nadal, who last played at Roland Garros, will hope to put his semi-final defeat by Novak Djokovic behind him, as he warms up for the US Open.

The 35-year-old was defeated in a four-set thriller by the world No 1, which was only his third loss on the Parisian clay where he has won a record 13 titles.

He later announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.

"I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the US Summer Swing for me," said Nadal.

Nadal will play at the Washington tournament, which begins on August 2, for the first time and will be joined by Canada's Denis Shapovalov, Australian Alex de Minaur and others.

