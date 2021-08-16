Camila Giorgi causes upset to win in Montreal, while Daniil Medvedev seals his fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown

Camila Giorgi secured a surprise victory at the Omnium Banque Nationale tournament in Montreal (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Camila Giorgi secured a surprise victory over Karolina Pliskova to take the title at the Omnium Banque Nationale tournament in Montreal.

The match lasted an hour and 40 minutes, with the unseeded Italian Giorgi taking it in straight sets 6-3 7-5 to claim the third WTA 1000 trophy of her career.

It is also Giorgi's first tour victory since 2019 and the first on outdoor hard court, but it was Pliskova's third final defeat of the season, after losses in Rome and at Wimbledon.

World No 74 Giorgi upset four seeded players - Elise Mertens, Petra Kvitova and Coco Gauff as well as Pliskova - en route to becoming the lowest-ranked champion in Canada since 80th-ranked Serena Williams took the title in 2011.

She also dropped just one set across the week, to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Landed in Cincinnati! Ready to 💤 🛌! — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) August 16, 2021

Daniil Medvedev secured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 crown with a straight-sets victory over American Reilly Opelka in the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The 25-year-old became the first Russian champion at the tournament since Marat Safin in 2000.

Medvedev only needed to break twice as he won inside 85 minutes against the towering Opelka.

It was the world No 2's 12th tour-level title and he benefitted when Opelka struggled to take his chances, including one game where he had three break points in the first set.

Opelka was taking part in his first Masters 1000 final, but was no match for Medvedev's experience.

"I could not have dreamt of [this] at one point," Medvedev said in his on-court interview. "With Masters, with Novak [Djokovic] and Rafael [Nadal] playing, it seemed like an untouchable achievement. Now I have four wins in five finals, which is a good score. I am just happy. I want to achieve more. I am really happy I achieved this in Canada.

"Even today, he [Opelka] showed up, he played some really good points. He was fighting until the end, he saved break points in crucial moments. Playing your first [Masters 1000] final is not easy. I played my first in Canada and won only three games.

"Playing Canada and Cincinnati, the goal is to win as many matches as possible. I was able to do it two years ago and I will try and do it again."

